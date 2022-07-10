Headlines

JEE Main 2022 Result date, time: NTA JEE Session 1 result expected SOON

JEE Main 2022: JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech), and paper 2 (BArch/B planning) exams were conducted from June 23 to 29.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 Paper 1 examination soon. Once released, NTA will publish the JEE Main rank and final cut-off on its official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. However no official date to release the result has been confirmed. JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech), and paper 2 (BArch/B planning) exams were conducted from June 23 to 29.

NTA had already released the JEE Main 2022 examination final answer key for the session 1 exam on July 2. Candidates will be able to download their JEE Main 2022 Session 1 B.E/ B.Tech Paper 1 Answer Key from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates will be able to download their JEE Main 2022 Session 1 B.E/ B.Tech Paper 1 Answer Key from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The students were then asked to raise objections if any, and this JEE Main 2022 session 1 Paper 1 examination final answer key was released after considering all the objections. The JEE Main 2022 Result is also all set to release soon. 

Notably, the JEE Main 2022 Exams were held from June 23, 2022, to June 29, 2022, in 501 cities in India and 22 cities outside India.

JEE Main 2022 session 1 results: Websites to check

jeemain.nta.nic.in
ntaresults.nic.in
nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2022 session 1 result: Steps to check

- Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on JEE Main 2022 result link for session 1 (once declared).

- Enter your required details and submit.

- Check the result and download and take a printout

 

