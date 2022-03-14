JEE Main 2022 rescheduled: NTA releases new exam dates at jeemain.nta.nic.in - Details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the new exam dates for JEE Main 2022. JEE Mains 2022 exam is now scheduled to be held on- April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4, 2022. Candidates can go through the revised schedule of JEE Mains 2022 on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check JEE Mains 2022 revised exam dates here.

"In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1," it said in a statement.

NTA JEE Main 2022 first session was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, while the JEE Main Session 2 on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29.

JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 1 registration for the Academic Year 2022-23, is ongoing and the Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (nta.ac.in) and (jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates.