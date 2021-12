JEE Main 2022 registration to begin soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in - Check details on multiple attempts, syllabus

National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct JEE Main 2022 exam in a few months. The registration process for JEE Main 2022 is expected to begin soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, the official date for the exam is yet to be announced soon by National Testing Agency.

The application form for JEE Main 2022 February session is likely to be released in November or in December 2021. For JEE Main 2022 Candidates must have done class 12 or equivalent in 2020, 2021 or should be appearing in 2022.

Subjects in the qualifying exam- Candidates should have the following subjects in the qualifying exam

BE/BTech: Candidates should have cleared the qualifying exam with physics, mathematics, and chemistry/biology/biotechnology/technical vocational subject.

BArch: Candidates should have done the qualifying exam with mathematics, physics and chemistry.

BPlan: Candidates should have passed the qualifying exam with mathematics.

Qualifying exam marks- Candidates must have scored 75% marks in class 12 for admission in NITs/IIITs/GFTIs. For admission in BArch/BPlanning courses, the required percentage is 50%. These criteria was relaxed from the last two years on account of COVID-19. There is no update of any relaxation this year.

The JEE (Main) is being conducted in multiple Sessions (February/March/April/May 2021) for admissions in the next academic session. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises two papers. The Paper1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

JEE Main 2022 exam:

JEE Main 2021 was conducted in four sessions in — February, March, July, and then in August. As per the latest update, JEE Main 2022 will also be held in four sessions.

JEE Main 2022 Syllabus/ Exam pattern

JEE Main 2022 syllabus or paper pattern is likely not to be changed this year. CBSE Class 12 syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent this year. According to experts syllabus of JEE Main 2022 will remain the same as 2021.