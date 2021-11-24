JEE Main 2022 registration: NTA to release application forms SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 in a few months for the academic session 2022-23 and the registration process for the same is expected to commence on the official website soon.

Though no official news from NTA has been updated yet on its official website, it is expected that the registration for JEE Main 2022 examination will commence from December 2021 or January 2022. The exact date will be updated on the website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, soon.

Similar to this year, the JEE Main 2022 examinations will be conducted four times for the upcoming academic session, and the first session of the engineering entrance exam will most likely be conducted in February 2022. The dates of the exams have not been confirmed yet.

Candidates who clear the JEE Main 2022 examination will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2022, which will most likely be conducted in June or July 2022. The JEE Main 2022 examination will most likely be conducted in February, March, April, and May next year.

The NTA conducts JEE examinations every year for students who are seeking admissions in undergraduate engineering courses in universities such as IITs, NITs, and other private and government colleges across the country.

The syllabus for the JEE Main 2022 exam, till now, remains similar to the syllabus of the exam conducted this year. The syllabus contains the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics course from NCERT books. JEE is conducted for two papers- Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) and Paper 2 (B.Arch or B.Plan).

Students who have passed the Class 12 exams from the Science stream are eligible to appear for the JEE Main 2022 examination. There is no age bar for the exam, and students can give the JEE Main examination three years consecutively.