JEE Main 2022 Registration: NTA likely to release application forms in January at jeemain.nta.nic.in - Details here

National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct JEE Main 2022 exam in a few months. The registration process for JEE Main 2022 is expected to begin soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to media reports, NTA would begin the registration for JEE Main exam 2022 from January. However, the official date for the exam is yet to be announced by NTA.

Candidates who clear the JEE Main 2022 examination will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2022, which will most likely be conducted in June or July 2022. The JEE Main 2022 examination will most likely be conducted in February, March, April, and May next year.

For JEE Main 2022 Candidates must have done class 12 or equivalent in 2020, 2021 or should be appearing in 2022.

The NTA conducts JEE examinations every year for students who are seeking admissions in undergraduate engineering courses in universities such as IITs, NITs, and other private and government colleges across the country.

Subjects in the qualifying exam- Candidates should have the following subjects in the qualifying exam

BE/BTech: Candidates should have cleared the qualifying exam with physics, mathematics, and chemistry/biology/biotechnology/technical vocational subject.

BArch: Candidates should have done the qualifying exam with mathematics, physics and chemistry.

BPlan: Candidates should have passed the qualifying exam with mathematics.

Qualifying exam marks- Candidates must have scored 75% marks in class 12 for admission in NITs/IIITs/GFTIs. For admission in BArch/ BPlanning courses, the required percentage is 50%. The criteria was relaxed from the last two years on account of COVID-19. There is no update of any relaxation this year.

