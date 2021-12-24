JEE Main 2022 Registration: NTA likely to release application forms soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in - Details here

The JEE Main 2022 registration will be soon announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates who clear the JEE Main 2022 examination will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2022, which will most likely be conducted in June or July 2022. The JEE Main 2022 examination will most likely be conducted in February, March, April, and May next year.

For JEE Main 2022, candidates must have done class 12 or equivalent in 2020, 2021 or should be appearing in 2022.

The NTA conducts JEE examinations every year for students who are seeking admissions in undergraduate engineering courses in universities such as IITs, NITs, and other private and government colleges across the country.

The details regarding the JEE Main 2022 dates, registration date, eligibility criteria, official brochure and more will be updated at the NTA JEE Main 2022 website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - once the announcement is made.

Steps to fill JEE Main 2022 application form:

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022 (when the announcement is made)

Step 2: Click on the “Fill JEE Main 2022 application form” link

Step 3: Submit details to complete the registration process

Step 4: Login using the credentials provided and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the relevant documents as per the specified format.

The payment of the JEE Main 2022 application fee has to be then made.