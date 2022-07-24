JEE Main 2022: NTA to begin Session 2 exam TOMORROW, know important exam guidelines

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 exam 2022 from July 25, 2022. The will continue till July 30, 2022. Candidates can download JEE Main session 2 admit card 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to NTA's notice, the JEE Main Session 2 exam will begin on July 25, 2022, for 6,29,778 candidates. The exam will be conducted in close to 500 cities, including 17 outside India. To download the admit card, candidates will have to enter their credentials such as their DOB and their JEE Main Session 2 application number.

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022 – download link

NTA released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 1 on its official website on July 11.

NTA JEE Main 2022 admit card phase 2: Steps to download

Visit the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the “Download Admit Card for JEE Main 2022 Session 2” link on the home web page once released.

Enter the application number, date of birth and security pin without any mistakes.

JEE Main 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Check your details on the admit card

Download and take a print out of the JEE Main session 2 admit card 2022.

JEE Main 2022: Important guidelines