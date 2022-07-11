JEE Main 2022: NTA session 2 registration process reopens at jeemain.nta.nic.in

File photo

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened te application window of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 session 2. Candidates can apply for JEE mains Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit application fee is July 12.

The schedule for the Re-opening of the Online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) is given below:

Examination/Session: JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2

Duration of Re-opening of Application Forms: 11 July to 12 July 2022 (up to 11:00 PM)

Last date for submitting the Fee online: July 12, 2022 (up to 11:50 PM)

“The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees”, official notification reads.

Also Read: Meet Kushagra Srivastava, JEE Main 2022 topper with 100 percentile, know his success mantra

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Steps to apply

- Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- Click on 'JEE Main 2022 Session 2' link available on the home page.

- Enter your login details and click on submit.

- Fill in the application form and submit the application fee.

- Take a print out of the confirmation page

Direct link to register: examinationservices.nic.in/jeemain22