JEE Main 2022: NTA releases intimation slip of exam city, admit card expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published exam city information slips for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2022 on (June 14). NTA Candidates can check details of examination city allotted to them on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

"The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main)-2022 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website jeemain.nta.nic.in w.e.f. 14 June 2022 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," NTA notification mentioned.

NTA is also expected to release admit card for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2022 soon. The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted between June 20 to 29, 2022 Once released, the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card can be downloaded through the official website —jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2022 will take place from July 21 - July 30, 2022.

The JEE Main admit card 2022 will be issued later. "The candidates may please note that this is not the admit card for JEE (Main) – 2022 session 1. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. Admit card of JEE (Main) – 2022 session 1 shall be issued later," the NTA said.

JEE Main Session 1 Admit card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website of JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Session 1 Admit Card link

Now enter your JEE Main 2022 registration number and password

Log in to your account and download the hall ticket

Download and take a printout for future use.

Notably, the first session for the JEE Main has ended while the second session will soon take place. Candidates preparing for JEE Main 2022 can visit the official website of NTA for the latest updates- nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2022 will be held in multiple languages such as Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Gujarati.