JEE Main 2022 session 2: Day 4 shift 1 paper easy to moderate, check subject-wise analysis by expert

Check here expert's analysis of JEE Main 2022 session 2 day 4 shift 1 exam.

Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA conducted the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 session one of day four today (July 28). The JEE Main 2022 session 2 exams are being conducted adhering to the Covid-19 protocols. 

Today's shift one paper Mathematics consisted of moderately difficult questions. The questions were lengthy and time taking. Overall the Maths paper was the most difficult. Chemistry was the easiest subject in today's shift one paper, as per Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S Live. 

JEE Main 2022 session 2: Here is a subject-wise analysis of shift 1 paper

  1. Physics-- Questions were a mix of Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus.
  2. Chemistry-- The majority of questions were from the Class 12th syllabus.
  3. Mathematics-- The majority of questions were from the Class 11th syllabus.
  4. The overall difficulty of July 28, shift 1 of JEE Main Session 2 was easy to moderately difficult.

Read: Odisha JEE 2022 Result: OJEE 2022 Counselling to begin from August 10 at odishajee.com

 

