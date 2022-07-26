NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2: 'Mathematics was most difficult, Physics easiest', expert analysis on JEE Main exam

NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA conducted the second session of the Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main 2022 shift 1 today from 9 am to 12 noon. As the JEE Main 2022 session two, day two paper one concludes, candidates are saying that the Mathematics paper was difficult today with few questions being lengthy and a few questions in physics also needed lengthy calculations.

As per Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S Live, The Physics section was the easiest subject in this session of JEE Main 2022 exam. The Mathematics section was along the lines of moderate to difficult. The chemistry session had a mix of both moderate and easy questions. As per the reaction of expert, the overall paper for JEE Main 2022 session 2 day 2 paper 1 can be said to be easy to moderate.

Choubey also said that the overall questions paper consisted of questions from both the Class 11th and 12th syllabus.

The Physics and Mathematics sections had a mix of questions from both class 11, and 12 syllabi of CBSE. The questions in the Chemistry section consisted of more from the Class 11th syllabus.

Read: JEE Main Session 1 WB topper credits power nap for his 99.99% marks