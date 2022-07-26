Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2: 'Mathematics was most difficult, Physics easiest', expert analysis on JEE Main exam

NTA concluded the JEE Main 2022 paper 1 for the second day of session 2 and as per experts and students, the Maths section was the hardest.

Reported By:Kajari Goswami| Edited By: Kajari Goswami |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2: 'Mathematics was most difficult, Physics easiest', expert analysis on JEE Main exam
NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA conducted the second session of the Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main 2022 shift 1 today from 9 am to 12 noon. As the JEE Main 2022  session two, day two paper one concludes, candidates are saying that the Mathematics paper was difficult today with few questions being lengthy and a few questions in physics also needed lengthy calculations.

As per Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S Live, The Physics section was the easiest subject in this session of JEE Main 2022 exam. The Mathematics section was along the lines of moderate to difficult. The chemistry session had a mix of both moderate and easy questions.  As per the reaction of expert, the overall paper for JEE Main 2022 session 2 day 2 paper 1 can be said to be easy to moderate. 

Choubey also said that the overall questions paper consisted of questions from both the Class 11th and 12th syllabus. 

The Physics and Mathematics sections had a mix of questions from both class 11, and 12 syllabi of CBSE. The questions in the Chemistry section consisted of more from the Class 11th syllabus.

Read: JEE Main Session 1 WB topper credits power nap for his 99.99% marks

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS LAWCET answer key 2022 RELEASED at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: Check important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.