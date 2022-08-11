JEE Main 2022: Meet Parth Bharadwaj, Session 2 topper who has 'no interest' in becoming an engineer

Representational image

The results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) a few days ago, and many students who appeared for the second attempt of the examination scored 100 percentile.

One of the toppers of the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 was a student named Parth Bharadwaj, who hails from Rajasthan and scored a perfect 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam, meaning that he scored 300/300 marks in the exam.

Parth Bharadwaj scored 99.975 percentile in the first attempt of JEE Main 2022, and 100 percentile in the second attempt. With these marks, he can seek admission into some of the top Indian engineering colleges in the country, but he has other plans.

18-year-old Parth, who cracked the JEE Main 2022 exam with perfection, said that he has no plans of pursuing engineering and opting for the profession. In fact, Parth Bharadwaj has said that he wants to concentrate on cracking the UPSC civil services exam.

As per an interview with News18, Parth Bharadwaj said that he has his eyes set on becoming a civil servant and wanted to serve the nation. He also said that even though engineering is considered a safe option, it is not the case in India anymore.

While speaking to News18, he said that the number of students who appear and crack the JEE Main exams is still very high in India, and almost 80 percent of the engineers are unemployed in the country, not making a secure profession anymore.

Parth Bharadwaj further discussed his strategy for the JEE Main 2022 exam and revealed that for the second attempt of the paper, he had only prepared for 3 to 4 days, as he has been studying for the engineering entrance test since Class 11.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 result was declared on August 8 at the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in by the National Testing Agency. As many as 24 candidates have secured a perfect 100 score.

