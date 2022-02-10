JEE Main 2022 latest update: NTA likely to announce exam date soon on nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct JEE Main 2022 and NEET 2022 examination soon. As per media reports, JEE Main 2022 is likely to be held in March. Check latest updates on the JEE Main 2022 through the official website, nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2022 Exam Date

Aspirants preparing for it are eagerly waiting for the date. Due to the elections and COVID-19 situation, the National Testing Agency has suggested postponing the exam, and it is likely to take place in the last week of March. Once that is announced, JEE Main 2022 registration will begin on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who clear the JEE Main 2022 examination will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2022, which will most likely be conducted in June or July 2022.

For JEE Main 2022, candidates must have done class 12 or equivalent in 2020, 2021 or should be appearing in 2022.

The NTA conducts JEE examinations every year for students who are seeking admissions in undergraduate engineering courses in universities such as IITs, NITs, and other private and government colleges across the country.

The details regarding the JEE Main 2022 dates, registration date, eligibility criteria, official brochure and more will be updated at the NTA JEE Main 2022 website - jeemain.nta.nic.in - once the announcement is made.