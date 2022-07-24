NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 to begin tomorrow: Last-minute tips by expert to score 100%

The National Testing Agency, NTA will begin session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 tomorrow, July 25. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 exams will be held in two shifts; the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The session 2 engineering entrance exam will be held on July 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 at different centres located in 500 cities throughout the country and 17 cities abroad.
JEE Main 2022 session 2 will consist of two papers -- Paper 1, or the BTech paper, and Paper 2, or the BArch and BPlaning paper. The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.
Dr Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash + BYJU'S Live shared some important tips to follow during exams for better performance.
NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2: Important last-minute tips
Read: NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2: Last minute tips to score better in exam