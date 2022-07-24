Search icon
NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 to begin tomorrow: Last-minute tips by expert to score 100%

Here are some important suggestions by expert to ace the NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 examination.

Reported By:Kajari Goswami| Edited By: Kajari Goswami |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA will begin session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 tomorrow, July 25. The JEE Main 2022 session 2 exams will be held in two shifts; the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

The session 2 engineering entrance exam will be held on July 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 at different centres located in 500 cities throughout the country and 17 cities abroad.

JEE Main 2022 session 2 will consist of two papers -- Paper 1, or the BTech paper, and Paper 2, or the BArch and BPlaning paper. The BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

Dr Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash + BYJU'S Live shared some important tips to follow during exams for better performance.

NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2: Important last-minute tips

  1. Read the JEE Main Session 2 examination 2022 paper properly and find the easiest questions to solve. Start with them and then move towards the difficult ones later.
  2. Do not try to guess any answers. Guessing the answers to any questions may lead to negative marking. 
  3. Allocate proper time to every subject as per your preparation. This will save you a lot of time for the lengthier sections of the paper.
  4. Do not panic if you see a difficult question, it's the same for all. Keep your calm and jump to the next question. You can always come back to difficult ones later
  5. Candidates should try to attempt the most familiar topics and try to attempt relatively newer topics later. 

