NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2: Last minute tips to score better in exam

NTA JEE Main Session 2 2022| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA is likely to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination Main, JEE Main session 2 exam 2022 from July 23. The JEE Main session 2 2022 was scheduled for July 21 but as per recent reports, the JEE main session 2 has been postponed. Here are some tips to score better in the JEE exam:

NTA JEE Main Session 2 2022: Tips and tricks

1. Solve previous year’s papers and mock tests

"Solving up to the Last 10 Years of JEE (Main) papers can help the students in anticipating the kind of questions asked in the exam. This helps to recognise patterns between previously asked questions and estimate the weightage of each topic," said Dr Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash + BYJU'S Live.

He also added, "This pattern can be used to revise most important topics before the exam. Past year papers conducted in the different phases of the 2020 and 2021 sessions, will be of great help in terms of trends, difficulty level, and relevance."

2. Analyse your mock tests: Know your strength and weakness

The expert said candidates must analyze the result of mock tests for mistakes and areas of improvement. It helps to identify strengths and weaknesses. It is of the utmost importance to plan and manage your strategies before and during exams especially in deciding

"Make a record of all such mistakes and revisit them before the exam. This will prevent you from repeating them in the actual exam," added Sarvesh Chaubey.

3. Revise diligently

Revision is the most important part to score high. Students should utilise this crucial time for strengthening their knowledge and concepts by revising them.

"Revision through underlined content, short notes, and Mnemonics certainly helps. It is better than the idea of spaced repetition being applied regularly. During the last few days before the exam students should revise all the formulae/facts and reactions efficiently. They must undergo error analysis prepared while attempting Mock Tests," said Chaubey.

The expert also said that revision through self-made class notes helps to understand underlying concepts. The human brain can only retain a fraction of information, and given the enormity of JEE syllabus, it's highly likely that a concept may be forgotten or wrongly applied. So, make good use of these notes during last-minute preparation.

4. Effective time management

Always remember not to get stuck in a particular Topic forever, it’s not necessary that questions will come from the Topic you are weak at. Try to cover the most important topics based on your analysis of last year's questions and mock tests, said Chaubey.

He added that if any candidate is stuck on any question, they should seek help. This will help to save a lot of time and energy for candidates. "Students should make the best use of this time to fix all their doubts, strengthen their knowledge, and be confident about their preparation," he added.

