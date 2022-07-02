NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2: Correction window open, check details here

NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 | Photo

The window to make corrections on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 application form has been opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can now make changes, or corrections, in their JEE Main session 2 application form can visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in and make the required changes. The edit window for the JEE Main 2022 form will remain open till July 3.

The correction window for JEE 2022 is a one-time facility during which the candidates can edit particulars filled in the application form and re-upload some documents. Aspirants are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates.

The NTA said, "Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates."

JEE Main 2022 Correction Window: How to change

Visit the official website-jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the ‘Correction for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two)’ link. Enter your application number and password, and click on sign in. Make the required changes in your JEE Main session 2 application form. Once done, submit the JEE Main application form. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

