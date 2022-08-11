JEE Main 2022: Telangana topper Dheeraj reveals key to scoring 100% marks

JEE Main 2022 | Photo: PTI

One of the JEE Main 2022 toppers, Dheeraj Kurukunda from Telangana scored a 100 percentile. The 17-year-old was pretty confident about his performance in the engineering entrance exam and was expecting a perfect score. Dheeraj told Network 18, “I had worked hard for the exam and I knew that I did do well in it.”

Dheeraj believes the reason for his perfect result is his planned schedule and dedicated self-study. The topper said, “I had divided my timetable as per the three subjects. I would give two hours for each subject and for the remaining two hours I would revise a few of previously learned topics.”

Dheeraj's advice to JEE Main aspirants is to not panic about the exam. He also suggests taking short breaks while self-studying would help in concentrating for longer time period.

The JEE Main topper also pointed out the importance of time management skills. “While the key is not to waste time during the exam preparation, one should also not force oneself to solve questing in a set time. Having targets like trying to solve a question in 30 seconds or so can lead to silly mistakes. So take your time with every question, while keeping an eye on time management," he said.

