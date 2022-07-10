NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result 2022: See websites, how to check here

National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to declare the Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main session 1 result 2022 for both Paper 1 (BE, Brech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). NTA will release the JEE Main exam result 2022 on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA JEE Main Result 2022: How to check
JEE Main Result 2022: Websites
A total of 23 IITs participate in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Approximately, there are a total of 13,000 seats in all IITs.
Read: JEE Main 2022 Result date, time: NTA JEE Session 1 result expected SOON