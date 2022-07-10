Search icon
NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result 2022: See websites, how to check here

NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result 2022 is expected to be out soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to declare the Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main session 1 result 2022 for both Paper 1 (BE, Brech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). NTA will release the JEE Main exam result 2022 on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA JEE Main Result 2022: How to check 

  • Go to JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in 
  • Click on the JEE Main 2022 result direct link 
  • Key in the required login details
  • Submit and download JEE Mains result 2022 for the June session.

JEE Main Result 2022: Websites

  • jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • ntaresults.nic.in
  • nta.ac.in.

A total of 23 IITs participate in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Approximately, there are a total of 13,000 seats in all IITs.

