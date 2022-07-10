NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Result 2022: See websites, how to check here

NTA JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 | Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to declare the Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main session 1 result 2022 for both Paper 1 (BE, Brech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). NTA will release the JEE Main exam result 2022 on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA JEE Main Result 2022: How to check

Go to JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in

Click on the JEE Main 2022 result direct link

Key in the required login details

Submit and download JEE Mains result 2022 for the June session.

JEE Main Result 2022: Websites

jeemain.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

nta.ac.in.

A total of 23 IITs participate in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Approximately, there are a total of 13,000 seats in all IITs.

