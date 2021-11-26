JEE Main 2022: Full list of free government-run coaching institutes in states

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 in a few months for the academic session 2022-23 and the registration process for the same is expected to commence on the official website soon.

The application process for a number of private colleges and state-level engineering entrance exams has begun. The official notification for JEE Main 2022 is also expected soon.

We have listed a few free coaching institutes that candidates can choose to prepare for one of the competitive exams JEE MAIN:

Delhi Govt Coaching

A free coaching scheme known as ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana’ is being conducted by the Delhi government for students preparing for JEE Main. Aspirants from underprivileged backgrounds including SC, ST and other backward classes (OBC) can apply.

This coaching facility is also available to aspirants whose annual family income is less than Rs 8 lakh. The Delhi government has partnered with 46 private coaching centres to provide training for a variety of competitive exams. In addition, students will receive Rs 2,500 per month as a stipend to cover travel and stationery expenses.

Uttar Pradesh’s Abhyuday Yojna for Rural Students

The state government of Uttar Pradesh is also providing free coaching to JEE Main candidates. Aspirants will be chosen based on the results of an online exam. A limited number of seats are available based on merit.

Students must register at Abhyuday.up.gov.in to receive free coaching. Under the scheme, students are not only trained for JEE Main, but also for NEET, UPSC, UPPSC, NDA, and CDS.

Haryana

Haryana also provides free coaching for government school students in classes 10 and 12 for various entrance exams such as JEE Mains, NEET, and so on. The scheme, dubbed 'Super 100,' will provide meritorious students from state-run schools with free NEET and JEE preparation. Not only for Mains, but it also provides coaching for Advanced if students are eligible. A total of 26 students who were trained under the scheme were given admission to one of the IITs.

Students with at least 80 per cent marks in class 10th are eligible to apply. Students are chosen based on a variety of exams, including written and interviews. The state government covers the costs of lodging, food, stationery, transportation, mock tests, and so on. Vikalp Foundation in Rewari is providing the coaching.

Odisha

The Odisha government will provide meritorious students from mining-affected areas in the Sundargarh district with free training. Three coaching centres have been established for this purpose in Rourkela, Sundargarh, and Rajgangpur. The coaching classes are for national-level entrance exams such as engineering, medicine, and law, among others. Those from tribal areas and underprivileged families will be chosen on merit.

The Odisha govt will provide free training to meritorious students of mining-affected areas in Sundargarh district. For this purpose, three coaching centres have been established at Rourkela, Sundargarh, and Rajgangpur. The coaching classes are for national-level entrance exams like engineering, medical, law, etc. Those from tribal areas and underprivileged families will be selected on the basis of merit.