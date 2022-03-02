JEE Main 2022 from April 16: Know changes in attempts, marking scheme, registration HERE

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the detailed schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 first and second phase on its official website. The dates of the exam are available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notice released by NTA, the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 will be conducted on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 while the JEE Main Session 2 will be organised on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. Candidates can now register at the website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The registration window for JEE Main 2022 is currently underway, and it commenced on March 1. The last date to register for the engineering entrance exam is on March 31, 2022.

Two attempts for JEE Main 2022

Further, the NTA has announced this year, the JEE aspirants will be given two attempts for the engineering entrance exam, unlike last year. In 2021, the JEE Main entrance exam was conducted in a total of four sessions.

In an official notification, the National Testing Agency said, “The JEE (Main) – 2022 will be conducted in 02 (two) sessions for admissions in the next academic session.” As per NTA, it is not mandatory for the candidate to appear for both sessions.

JEE Main 2022 marking scheme

While talking about the marking scheme, NTA said, “It has been decided to provide choices in one section of each subject of Paper 1 and Part-I of Paper 2A and 2B to cater to the decision of different Boards across the country regarding the reduction of the syllabus. However, the total number of questions to be attempted will remain the same (Physics – 25, Chemistry – 25, and Mathematics – 25), wherever applicable.”

Section A will contain multiple-choice questions while Section B will contain questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. There will be negative marking in Section B.

JEE Main 2022 eligibility

There is no age limit for the engineering entrance examination, but candidates must note that they need to fulfill the age criteria for the institute they are taking admission into. Further, the candidate needs to have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appear in 2022.