JEE Main 2022 exam schedule likely to be out by THIS date – Know latest updates HERE

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released the examination scheduled for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 test, while lakhs of aspirants are awaiting the examination dates anxiously.

Though the dates have not been released yet, it is likely that the JEE Main 2022 exam schedule will be out by the second week of March 2022. It is expected that the JEE Main 2022 exam schedule will be released on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

It is expected that the schedule will be out by next week, however, it is not confirmed by the NTA yet. Once released, the JEE Main 2022 schedule will be released on the official website of the examination, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Though the dates are not out yet, it is expected that the first session of the JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in mid-April while the second session will be conducted in mid-May 2022.

Two sessions of JEE Main 2022

Further, the NTA has announced this year, the JEE aspirants will be given two attempts for the engineering entrance exam, unlike last year. In 2021, the JEE Main entrance exam was conducted in a total of four sessions.

In an official notification, the National Testing Agency said, “The JEE (Main) – 2022 will be conducted in 02 (two) sessions for admissions in the next academic session.” As per NTA, it is not mandatory for the candidate to appear for both sessions.

Candidates have the option of appearing for only one of the sessions of JEE Main 2022. However, if they appear for both the sessions of the entrance exam, their best score will be considered as their final marks.

The NTA notice further reads, “This will give two opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they are not able to give their best in one attempt. In the first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the second time. This will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste an entire year.”

Eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2022

There is no age limit for the engineering entrance examination, but candidates must note that they need to fulfill the age criteria for the institute they are taking admission into. Further, the candidate needs to have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appear in 2022.