JEE Main 2022 dates OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in, first session to start from April 16 – Know updates here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 April and May sessions on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can check the schedule on the website.

NTA has said that the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 will be conducted on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 while the JEE Main Session 2 will be organised on May 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. Candidates can now register at the website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The official notice by NTA further reads, “The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.”

Click HERE to read the detailed schedule and notice of JEE Main 2022

The registrations for the engineering entrance examinations are not open on the official website. NTA has said, “Candidates can apply for JEE (Main) - 2022 Session 1through “Online” mode only from 01.03.2022 to 31.03.2022 (up to 05:00 p.m.) only.”

Further, it is mentioned that only one application form is to be submitted by a candidate for each session. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate for the same session will not be accepted at any cost.

It must be noted that once it is submitted, no corrections will be allowed in the application form of JEE Main 2022.

There is no age limit for the engineering entrance examination, but candidates must note that they need to fulfill the age criteria for the institute they are taking admission into. Further, the candidate needs to have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appear in 2022.