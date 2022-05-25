JEE Main 2022: Check for admit card, exam dates and other important details here

(Image Source: IANS)

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 in the month of June and July. The April, May sessions were postponed to June and July in view of the Board Examinations.

NTA will release the JEE Main 2022 exam city and admit cards soon for the June 2022 session. Reports also suggest NTA will open the window for July 2022 exam registration. Announcement for the JEE Main 2022 admit card and exam city are expected to be made by next week.

The candidates who will sit for the JEE Main 2022 exams have been asked to keep a close track on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest information and updates. If media reports are to be believed, the exam city is expected to be announced by the end of May, means by this week.

At the same time, the hall tickets for the exam will be released in the next month, which means the first week of June. National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the hall ticket for June 2022 session as well as the registration window for July 2022 exam soon.

JEE Main 2022: How to download

To download JEE Mains admit card, one has to first visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the highlighted tab which reads 'Download Admit Card for June and July Sessions' (once the link is activated).

Once the link is activated enter your login details. Now your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Cross-check all the details. After that download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Exam to begin from July 21

JEE Mains exam for the July session will be conducted from July 21 to July 30, 2022. At the same time, the registration window for this session is also expected to open soon.