NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Important details here

NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key out

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 session two today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has also issued the candidate's response sheet and question paper for the session two exams.

An option for candidates to challenge the JEE Main 2022 answer key will also be released. The candidates can make challenges on the JEE Main answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. The candidates should note that the fee is non-refundable.

JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key: How to download

Visit official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates can challenge JEE Main 2022 answer key link by entering their application number and date of birth

JEE Main 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download, and take a printout for further reference.

The candidates can calculate their marks and probable score once the JEE Main 2022 provisional answer key is released. As many as 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates have applied for the session 2 exam concluded on July 30.

Read: APPSC Recruitment exam 2022: Preliminary answer key for Junior Assistant exam released at psc.ap.gov.in