NTA JEE Main 2022 sesion 2 Result, Answer key: Date, time, how to check here

NTA JEE Main Session two result 2022 expected by August 6, answer key will be out today by 9 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 04:08 PM IST

NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 result, asnwer key | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to declare the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main session two RESULT 2022 on August 6 and the JEE Main answer key 2022 will be out today on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

JEE Main answer key is expected to be out by 9 pm. As per several reports, JEE Mains 2022 Answer Key would be released with the candidate's response sheets. After these sheets are released, candidates would also get some time to raise objections on the key, if any.

JEE Main 2022 answer key: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • The PDF file will open.
  • Check the answer key and download it. 
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

Read: NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2 answer key to release soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

First-image
