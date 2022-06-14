JEE Main 2022 Admit Card likely to be released soon at Jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release admit card for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2022 soon. As per reports, JEE Main 2022 Admit Card will be released tomorrow (June 15 2022). Once released, the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card can be downloaded through the official website —jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted between June 20 to 29, 2022 and session 2 will take place between July 21 - July 30, 2022.

JEE Main Session 1 Admit card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website of JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Session 1 Admit Card link

Now enter your JEE Main 2022 registration number and password

Log in to your account and download the hall ticket

Download and take a printout for future use.

Notably, the first session for the JEE Main has ended while the second session will soon take place. Candidates preparing for JEE Main 2022 can visit the official website of NTA for the latest updates- nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2022 will be held in multiple languages such as Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Gujarati.