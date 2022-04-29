Search icon
JEE Main 2022 admit card for session 1 to be released soon, know how to download hall ticket

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card: The registration process for the first session of JEE Main 2022 ended at 11:50 PM on April 25, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 29, 2022, 11:42 AM IST

File photo

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 admit cards soon. Once released, candidates can download the hall tickets through the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1 application form was reopened on April 18. JEE Main 2022 Session 1 registration process concluded on April 25 at 11:50 pm. 

The JEE Main first session is scheduled to be conducted on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card: Here’s How to Download

  • Go to the official website of JEE, NTA — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card link available on the homepage.
  • Enter your required login details and click on the submit option.
  • JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card will appear on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout to it for future reference.

The application fees for JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam for General Category candidates was Rs. 600 while for other candidates fee was Rs 325.

