JEE Main 2021 session 4 admit card: NTA's latest update for applicants - Check here

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 is all set to be conducted this month. JEE Main 2021 last and final session’s admit card is expected to be released soon. The link for image correction has been activated by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2021 Session 4 is scheduled to begin on August 26, 2021.

Candidates can visit the official website and can correct their applications to confirm the uploaded images.

The National Testing Agency is expected soon to release the admit cards for the last, session 4 of the JEE Main 2021. The release date and time of admit card have not been announced officially yet but it is expected soon.

Candidates who have registered for JEE Main 2021 session 4 will be able to download the admit card, once released, from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main is conducted at the national level as it is an entrance test for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes, primarily for IITs and NITs. The exam is held for multiple-choice questions in online mode across exam centres in the country.

Steps to download JEE Main 2021 Session 4 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Log in with required details

Step 3: Submit all your details

Step 4: Click on the designated link for JEE Main 2021 Session 4

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2021 admit card