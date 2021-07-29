JEE Main 2021 Session 3: NTA announces exam dates for Maharashtra, Bahrain candidates - Details here

JEE Main 2021 session 3 dates have been announced on Wednesday (July 28) by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for candidates in flood-affected areas. NTA will be conducting session 3 of JEE Main 2021 again for candidates who could not appear at their assigned exam centre in Kohlapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara on July 25 and July 27, 2021. As per the latest notification, the JEE Main exam has been scheduled to be held on August 3 and 4.

“In continuation of the Public Notice dated: 24 July 2021 regarding an opportunity to be provided to the candidates who could not appear in the JEE (Main) 2021 (Session-3) on 25 July 2021 and 27 July 2021 at their respective Examination Centres in the Cities/Districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara, it has now been decided to conduct the Examination on 3 and 4 August 2021 for these candidates,” the notification reads.

The schedule of the examination is as follows:

Examination: JEE (Main) – 2021 (Session-3) Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) (for leftover candidates in the cities of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara in Maharashtra)

Dates of Examination: August 3 and 4, 2021

Downloading of eadmit card: July 29, 2021 (Thursday) onwards

Declaration of the Result: To be intimated later through JEE (Main) Portal.

The candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the agency- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The examination is being conducted only for the candidates who had examination centres in the cities of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara in Maharashtra for the JEE (Main) – 2021 Session – 3 examination conducted on 25 and 27 July 2021 and who could not appear on those dates.