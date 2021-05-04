JEE Main 2021 May session postponed due to rising COVID cases: Education Minister

JEE Main Exam 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday postponed JEE Main Exam 2021 for May session amid rising COVID cases in the country. The Joint Entrance Examination has been postponed keeping in view the safety of students. The May session exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2021.

The announcement was made by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

No new dates has been announced as of now. Students must keep a check on the official site for more updates on the revised dates.

The tweet from Education Minister on JEE Main 2021 May Exam postponement said, "Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates".

As per the official notice, the registration for the May session will be announced at a later stage and also the rescheduling of the April and May session will be done subsequently.

The JEE Main 2021 April session which was scheduled on April 27, 28, and 30, has already been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first two sessions have already been completed in February and March.

The decision to defer the entrance exam comes after CBSE, CISCE and state boards decided to postpone the examinations scheduled in the months of April and May.

Earlier, on Monday, the union education ministry asked all the central funded higher educational institutions to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in May due to rising COVID cases.

The students are advised to visit the official NTA website (www.nta.ac.in) and (jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates related to the exams.