JEE Main 2021 March exam results declared - check details here

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday declared the results of the engineering entrance exam, JEE Main 2021 that was held from March 16-18. This is the second JEE Main of the year in which over six lakh candidates had participated.

NTA will be conducting the exams four times this year and if a candidate appears for the exam more than once, the best score obtained will be considered for admission.

Candidates can check and download the JEE Main result from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Earlier in the day, the agency had released the final answer key of JEE Main March session examination along with the question paper on March 24 after considering the objections raised by candidates against the official provisional answer key.

Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 March session exam can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Thirteen candidates have got 100 NTA score.

Steps to check JEE Main Result on mobile

Type JEE Main official website on your browser and link shall appear in front of you - jeemain.nta.nic.in

A new page will open, where the candidate shall find JEE Main Result 2021 link, activated.

Enter your login credentials and hit the submit button.

Check your result and download the page.

Candidates will also be able to download the individual rank cards using their login details.

National Testing Agency Data

6,19,638 lakh candidates had registered for the March session examination which was held in six slots till March 18.

The exam was conducted in 334 cities (including 12 cities outside India - Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait.

707 observers, 261 city coordinators, 19 regional coordinators, six special coordinators, and two national coordinators were deployed at these centres to conduct a fair examination.

The first JEE Main was held in February. The NTA had released the result on March 8 in which six candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile.

The registration process for the upcoming third session of JEE main will begin soon. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 27 to 30.