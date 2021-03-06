JEE Main 2021: Last date to register for March session today, here's how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application form for the Joint Entrance Engineering (JEE) Main 2021 today. Candidates who have not registered for the JEE Main 2021 exam March session need to submit their application form today before 5 pm on the official website - jeemain-nta.nic.in.

The engineering entrance application process began on March 2, and candidates can pay their fee online till March 6.

For the JEE Main March registration, candidates have the option to apply for one session (March) or more than one session (March, April or May) together. Candidates who have applied earlier for JEE Main March, April or May sessions can modify their particulars – session, category, subject, etc – up to March 6.

The March session examination would be conducted on March 15, 16, 17, and 18, 2021. The March session will be held only for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). Candidates who wish to appear for Paper 2 (BArch, BPlanning) will be required to apply in April for the May session.

JEE Main 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Main 2021 examination link available on the home page.

3. Candidates who have already done the registration will have to fill the application form by entering the login details.

4. Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of fees.

5. Once done click on submit and your application will be submitted.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE Main February 2021 result is expected to be released in online mode by March 7. The result, once released, would be available on the official site.

The first session of JEE Main exams was conducted from February 24 to 26 and the provisional answer keys were released on March 1. Over 6.6 lakh candidates had registered for the first session of JEE Main 2021.