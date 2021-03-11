JEE Main 2021 admit card for March session exam released - know exam day guidelines, venue, other details

JEE Main 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the JEE Mains exam on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 admit card has been released for the March session exam. Candidates can visit the official website of the NTA, jeemain.nta.nic.in, login with their credentials, and download the admit cards. It must be noted that the NTA is conducting JEE four times this year due to the ongoing pandemic. The March session for JEE Mains will be held from March 15-17.

For the upcoming March and April sessions, only BE/BTech exams will be conducted. Other papers including Bplanning and BArch papers have been scheduled for May.

The admit card for JEE Main Exam 2021 contains exam day guidelines, venue and reporting time details.

How to download JEE Main March 2021 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2021 March session Admit Card

Step 3: Enter the Application Number and password in the admit card link

Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2021 admit card for further reference