JEE Main 2020 Exam: Results announced, check @jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2020:The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exams 2020. Candidates can check the results on the official website-jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Nine Persons scored a perfect hundred in the examination, the HRD ministry said.

NTA conducted Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2020 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from January 7, 2020, to January 9, 2020.

The exam was held in 233 cities throughout the country and abroad and 9,34,828 took the examination.

There were 570 examination centres across the country to conduct the examination.

Steps to check the results for JEE Main exams 2020:

1. Visit the official website-jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on "View result/score card."

3. Enter the application number.

4. Enter the Date of Birth.

5. Enter the security pin.

6. Enter submit.

7. Results will be displayed on the screen.

8,69,010 candidates appeared for the examination.

The JEE Main examination is taken to gain admission to various engineering colleges around the country. While JEE-Advanced exam is taken to get into IITs specifically.

Those who qualify for the Mains exam are eligible to take the JEE-Advanced examinations.

"The next online application for April JEE (Main) -2020 Examination shall start from 7th February and shall remain open till 7th March 2020," the press release by National Testing Agency stated.

"The April JEE (Main)-2020 Examination will be conducted in CBT mode between 05.04.2020, 07.04.2020 to 09.04.2020 and 11.04.2020," the press release further stated.