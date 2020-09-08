JEE Main 2020 answer key released, check on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release JEE Main 2020 exam answer key on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates who took the exam can check and download it from the website.

Students can now check the JEE Main answer key 2020 using their application number, password and date of birth.

The top 2,50,000 rank holders in JEE Main 2020 will qualify to appear for JEE Advanced 2020. The exam was conducted from September 1 to 6 across 600 centres.

Steps to check JEE Main 2020 Answer Key:

Once made available, candidates need to go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

They need to click on the link that reads - JEE Mains 2020 answer key then enter their application number and password and press the submit button.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should download the PDF file and compare answers.

JEE Main Answer Key 2020: Direct Link

As soon as the candidate visits the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, click on 'View Question Paper And Challange Answer Key'. On the new window, log in with your application number and password and view the JEE Main answer key 2020.

Candidates can raise objections online against the JEE Main answer key 2020. To raise objections, students have to support the objection with relevant supporting documents in PDF format.