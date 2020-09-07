JEE Main 2020 answer key expected to be released soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in, results likely on September 11

A media report said that an official answer key for 8,58,273 candidates could be released soon and the results will be announced on the basis of the answer key. However, there is no official confirmation about the announcement date and time of the answer keys.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release JEE Main 2020 exam answer key on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates who took the exam can check and download it from the website.

A media report said that an official answer key for 8,58,273 candidates could be released soon and the results will be announced on the basis of the answer key. However, there is no official confirmation about the announcement date and time of the answer keys. But the results are likely to be declared on 11 September, according to the tentative schedule on jeeadv.ac.in and therefore, the agency is expected to release the answer key soon.

The top 2,50,000 rank holders in JEE Main 2020 will qualify to appear for JEE Advanced 2020. The exam was conducted from September 1 to 6 across 600 centres.

Steps to check JEE Main 2020 answer key:

Once made available, candidates need to go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

They need to click on the link that reads - JEE Mains 2020 answer key

then enter their application number and password and press the submit button.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should download the PDF file and compare answers.