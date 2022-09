JEE Advanced 2022 answer key | Photo: PTI

The JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key has been released today on the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates must note that the answer keys that will be released today are just provisional answer keys and are not your final results.

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: How to download

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced– jeeadv.ac.in

Then on the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Answer Key

Click on it and enter the credentials

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy.

The candidates can send in responses or feedback regarding the provisional answer key from September 3 to September 4 till 5 pm.

