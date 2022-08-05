NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 result expected tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in: How, when to check here

JEE Main 2022 Result expected | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA will declare the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 result will be declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 exam was conducted between July 25 and July 30 for BE, Btech (Paper 1) and BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2). The JEE Mains result 2022 will be declared at the NTA official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022: Website

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in

NTA had already issued the provisional JEE Main answer key for all the shifts of the entrance test. The last date to raise objections against the JEE Main answer key is today, August 5. The final answer key and JEE Mains result 2022 will be declared after considering the grievances made against the answer key. As many as 6.29 lakh candidates await JEE Main 2022 result for admission to undergraduate engineering courses.

JEE Main Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result

On the new page, enter log-in details - application number, date of birth and security pin

JEE Main Result 2022 session 2 will be displayed on the screen

Download JEE scorecard for July session and print a copy for future use.

The JEE Main scores will be derived following a normalisation procedure. The percentile score is used in the preparation of the JEE Main merit lists. The merit list combines the scores of those who wrote the test in the first session of JEE Main 2022 in June as well as in July.

