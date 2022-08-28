Search icon
JEE Advanced 2022: Engineering entrance exam beings today, important guidelines here

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced, will be conducted today, August 28. Candidates who have successfully registered for the JEE Advanced Exam 2022 will appear for the exam today.

JEE Advanced 2022| Photo: PTI

The exam consists of two papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2 and candidates are advised to take both papers. The admit card must be downloaded already and a copy should be kept along with the identity proof.

JEE Advanced 2022 Exam: Important guidelines 

  • Candidates must carry their admit card without fail to the exam venue
  • Candidates should reach the venue at least one hour or 30 minutes maximum before the exam time to avoid last-minute delays
  • You must read all the questions carefully and answer them
  • Candidates note that any electronic devices such as phones, laptops, Bluetooth, tablets etc., are not allowed inside the venue

The candidates note that the timings for the exam are 9 am to 12 pm, which is the timing for Paper 1 and the timings for Paper 2 are 2 pm to 5 pm. The candidates need to reach the venue at least one hour prior to avoid any delays.

