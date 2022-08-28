JEE Advanced 2022: Engineering entrance exam beings today, important guidelines here

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced, will be conducted today, August 28. Candidates who have successfully registered for the JEE Advanced Exam 2022 will appear for the exam today.
The exam consists of two papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2 and candidates are advised to take both papers. The admit card must be downloaded already and a copy should be kept along with the identity proof.
JEE Advanced 2022 Exam: Important guidelines
The candidates note that the timings for the exam are 9 am to 12 pm, which is the timing for Paper 1 and the timings for Paper 2 are 2 pm to 5 pm. The candidates need to reach the venue at least one hour prior to avoid any delays.
