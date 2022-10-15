JEE Advanced topper chooses IISc over IIT Bombay, here's why

File Photo

It is a cherished dream of every student to become the all-India topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), however, RK Shishir had other plans for himself as the Bengaluru boy who topped the JEE Advanced 2022 has let go of a seat to study computer science at the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay.

In place of IIT Bombay, Shishir chose the B Tech programme at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Speaking about his decision, Shishir said, "Yes, I wanted to join IIT Bombay and pursue computer science. I realised later that computer science is more job-oriented. My interest is towards research, development, and entrepreneurship. So, I decided to join IISc."

Shishir chose to enroll himself in the B Tech in Maths and Computing programme, a fresh course started by the IISc. He said, "Currently, I am attending an orientation programme and classes will begin from Monday."

Talking about his decision, Shishir said that though it was not easy to leave the IIT Bombay seat after he topped JEE Advanced 2022, he was clear about his choices and is now "excited to be in one of the best universities in the world"

"I researched a lot before quitting my IIT seat. I decided on IISc as the programme offered there has mathematics, which is my favourite," Shishir said.

Interestingly, Shishir applied for the IISc seat on the very last day before the application window closed.

For the unversed, IISc is the only Indian university in the top 300 list of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. It is placed 155th globally in the QS World University Rankings.