The results of the JEE Advanced 2025 exam were declared on Monday. Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone has secured the top spot in the country with All India Rank (AIR) 1, scoring an impressive 332 out of 360. Devdutta Majhi has emerged as the highest-ranking female candidate, securing AIR 16. This year, a total of 1,80,422 candidates appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the JEE Advanced exam, which was conducted on May 18, 2025. Out of these, 54,378 students qualified, including 9,404 female candidates, according to official data released by IIT Kanpur.

Among all the seven IIT zones, IIT Hyderabad saw the highest number of successful candidates, with 12,946 qualifiers, followed by IIT Delhi with 11,370.

The exam was held in two shifts — morning and afternoon — and tested students in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Based on expert reviews and student feedback, Mathematics was the toughest subject this year, while Physics and Chemistry were of moderate difficulty. The response sheets were released on May 22, and the provisional answer key was made available on May 25 at 10 AM.

To be included in the Common Rank List (CRL), students had to score at least 5.83% in each subject and an overall 20.56% in total marks. This year’s cut-off marks saw a major drop — from 109 in 2024 to 76 in 2025, which is nearly a 30% decrease. The subject-wise cut-offs also fell by about 3%.

In the upcoming JoSAA Counselling 2025, a total of 17,695 BTech seats are available across all IITs. Last year, only around 1 in 10 candidates managed to get a seat, making the selection process highly competitive with a success rate of just 9.83%.

With the results now out, successful candidates will move on to the counselling and seat allocation process. For many, this marks a big step toward their dream of studying at India’s top engineering institutes.