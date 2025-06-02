JEE Advanced Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on June 2 declared the results for the JEE Advanced 2025. The JEE Advanced 2025 exam was conducted on May 18 in two sessions.

JEE Advanced 2025 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur on June 2 declared the results for the JEE Advanced 2025. IIT Kanpur has released the JEE Advanced results ahead of the scheduled time. Earlier announced to be released on June 2 (Monday) at 10 am, the JEE Advanced 2025 result has been declared at 6 am on June 2. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their respective results through the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the results, students will be able to access the final answer keys from the official website.

The JEE Advanced 2025 exam was conducted on May 18 in two sessions. According to feedback from candidates and subject experts, mathematics emerged as the most challenging paper, while physics and chemistry were relatively moderate in difficulty. This year, a total of 187223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2025.

Following the release of the JEE Advanced 2025 results, successful candidates will now proceed to the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2025 counselling process. This process is crucial for allocating seats in top technical institutions throughout India, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs).

The registration and choice-filling phase for JoSAA counselling is scheduled to commence on June 3, 2025. Students are encouraged to carefully examine the institute-specific cutoffs and prepare their preferences in advance.

How to Check JEE Advanced Result 2025?

Candidates who appread in the exam can follow the steps given below to check their result

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On homepage, look for ‘JEE Advanced 2025 result link’ and click on it

Step 3: Submit roll number, DOB and phone number

Step 4: IIT JEE Advanced Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download scorecard PDF

Step 6: Keep it safe for future reference

JEE Advanced Result 2025: How to download final answer key?

The final answer key is available on the official website.

Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “JEE Advanced 2025 Final Answer Key”

Step 3: Choose between Paper 1 or Paper 2

Step 4: Download the PDF version

Step 5: Cross-check responses with the answer key