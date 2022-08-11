NTA JEE Advanced 2022: Important tips to ace engineering entrance exam

JEE Advance Result 2022| Photo: PTI

The application process for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advance 2022 ended today and the exam is scheduled for August 28. Candidates are studying day and night to ace the second round of engineering entrance exam. With very little time left for the JEE Advance 2022 exam, Here are some last-minute tips to help aspirants prepare.

JEE Advanced 2022: Preparation Tips

Candidates are advised to plan a schedule and study regularly as per the schedule.

Try to solve the previous year's question papers, it will help candidates to understand the type of questions and exam pattern.

Candidates should also follow NCERT books, as well as guides that are available in the market.

Try to take as many mock tests as possible to get accustomed to the exam hall environment.

