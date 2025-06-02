The Joint Entrance Exam Advanced (JEE ADVANCED 2025) results are now out. The results were declared on june 2, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. NTA has released the result on their website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Exam Advanced (JEE ADVANCED 2025) results are now out. The results were declared on june 2, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. NTA has released the result on their website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Rajit Gupta, from IIT Delhi zone has secured AIR 1, scoring 332 marks out of 360. Rajit is followed by Saksham Jindal (AIR 2), and Majid Mujahid Husain has secured the AIR 3.



Who is Majid Mujahid Hussain- AIR 3

Majid Mujahid Hussain, 17, hails from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur. Majid Mujahid Husain of IIT Bombay zone with 330 marks ranked third. He started preparing for JEE in class 11, and also enrolled in a coaching centre, as per reports. He secured 296 out of 300 marks and topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 (session 1), when the results were announced in February, and was the topper of Madhya Pradesh.

Majid Mujahid Husain, with AIR 3, is from the IIT Bombay Zone. This zone has shown brilliant performance as 3 candidates made it to the list of top 10, and 31 made it to the list of top 100. IIT Delhi zone and IIT Hyderabad Zone have outperformed other zones, as most of the candidates from these zones qualified the JEE advanced 2025 examination.

Total 1,87,223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2025 and 80,442 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of which only 54,378 (44,974 male and 9,404 female) candidates qualified. Devdutta Mazhi from IIT Kharagpur zone,is the female topper in JEE Advanced 2025 and has CRL 16.

The cutoffs

As per reports, the cut off of Common Rank List (CRL) has been 5.83 and aggregate 20.56 according to the subject. cutoff in OBC, EWS category is 5.25 and aggregate 18.50 percent, while in SC and ST, it is 2.92 and total 10.28 percent.

How to calculate aggregate marks?



The aggregate marks is calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in mathematics, physics, and chemistry.

Maximum aggregate marks: 360 (180 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Maximum marks in Mathematics: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Maximum marks in Physics: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Maximum marks in Chemistry: 120 (60 each in Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Full Topper's list



CRL 1: Rajit Gupta

CRL 2: Saksham Jindal

CRL 3: Majid Mujahid Husain

CRL 4: Parth Mandar Vartak

CRL 5: Ujjwal Kesari

CRL 6: Akshat Kumar Chaurasia

CRL 7: Sahil Mukesh Deo

CRL 8: Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya

CRL 9: Arnav Singh

CRL 10: Vadlamudi Lokesh



