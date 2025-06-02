On June 2, 2025, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur declared the results of JEE Advanced 2025. No female candidate has made it to the list of Top 15. Devdutta Mazhi, is the female topper with AIR 16.

The Joint Entrance Exam Advanced (JEE ADVANCED 2025) results are now live on the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. On June 2, 2025, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur declared the results of JEE Advanced 2025. Rajit Gupta, has secured AIR 1, scoring 332 marks out of 360. Followed by Saksham Jindal (AIR 2) with 332 marks, and Majid Mujahid Husain has secured the AIR 3, with 330 marks. No female candidate has made it to the list of Top 15. Devdutta Mazhi, is the female topper with AIR 16.

Who is Devdutta Mazhi

Devdutta Mazhi from IIT Kharagpur zone, is the female topper in JEE Advanced 2025. She has scored 312 marks out of 360 and secured AIR 16.

Devdutta Mazhi, hails from Katwa, West Bengal. She completed her education from Katwa Durgadasi Chaudhurani Girls’ High School. Her mother, Shelly Dan, is a physics teacher. and teaches at her school. She also scored 492 out of 500, with 98.4% in her high school exams. Devdutta also topped West Bengal Madhyamik exam in 2023. She was West Bengal state topper in JEE Main 2025 Session 1, and secured 99.99921 percentile and AIR 275.

Total 1,87,223 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2025 and 80,442 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of which only 54,378 (44,974 male and 9,404 female) candidates qualified.

IIT-JEE Advanced Toppers list

CRL 1: Rajit Gupta

CRL 2: Saksham Jindal

CRL 3: Majid Mujahid Husain

CRL 4: Parth Mandar Vartak

CRL 5: Ujjwal Kesari

CRL 6: Akshat Kumar Chaurasia

CRL 7: Sahil Mukesh Deo

CRL 8: Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya

CRL 9: Arnav Singh

CRL 10: Vadlamudi Lokesh