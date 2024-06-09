JEE Advanced Result 2024 Declared: Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi zone tops with 99%, direct link here

JEE Advanced Result 2024 Declared: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has declared the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2024). Ved Lahoti of the IIT Delhi zone has topped the entrance test with 355/360 marks. IIT Bombay zone candidate Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel is the female topper with 332 marks.

The result of JEE Advanced 2024 is available on the examination website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can download it using their login credentials. The institute has also released the final answer key of the test along with the result.

The IIT entrance exam was conducted on May 26, 2024, in two sessions across various centers nationwide. The answer key was released on June 2. The top 2.5 lakh JEE Main 2024 students were eligible to take the JEE Advanced. This year, the cut-off marks for JEE Advanced increased. The minimum cut-off for general category candidates in JEE Main 2024 was 93.2 percentile, compared to 90.7 in 2023 and 88.4 in 2022.

JEE Advanced result 2024: Direct link

JEE Advanced Result 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Select the official result link.

Sign in using your credentials.

The result will be displayed on your screen.

Check and download the scorecards.

Take a printout for future use.

