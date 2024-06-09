Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet TDP leader Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, richest Lok Sabha MP set to be part of PM Modi cabinet, his net worth...

Viral video: Biologist feeds blood to mosquitoes voluntarily, internet is shocked

Meet IIT-JEE topper, scored 355 marks in JEE Advanced 2024 from IIT Delhi zone, he is...

JEE Advanced Result 2024 Declared: Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi zone tops with 99%, direct link here

NTA forms Grievance Redressal Committee to address exam time concerns in NEET UG 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who founded Rs 2300 crore liquor firm, supplies to over 80 countries, his net worth is…

Puja Tomar creates history, becomes first Indian to win a bout in UFC

Meet TDP leader Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, richest Lok Sabha MP set to be part of PM Modi cabinet, his net worth...

8 Indian junk foods that are healthy

8 Indian junk foods that are healthy

Girls of this Indian state consume maximum alcohol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

India Vs Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh And Navjot Singh Sidhu React On IND Vs PAK Clash In T20 WC 2024

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Updates: Leaders Of 7 Neighboring Nations Will Grace PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

NZ Vs AFG Highlights: Another Upset In T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Beat New Zealand By 84 Runs

Farida Jalal reveals she was 'deeply hurt' by Yash Chopra, Karan Johar: 'People do shift loyalties but...'

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he was chosen over Shah Rukh Khan for National Award, clarifies if mom Sharmila Tagore...

Amitabh Bachchan's family faced media ban, paps refused to click their pics post Abhishek-Aishwarya's wedding because...

HomeEducation

Education

JEE Advanced Result 2024 Declared: Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi zone tops with 99%, direct link here

JEE Advanced Result 2024 Topper: Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone tops with 355 out of 360 marks.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

JEE Advanced Result 2024 Declared: Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi zone tops with 99%, direct link here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

JEE Advanced Result 2024 Declared: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has declared the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2024). Ved Lahoti of the IIT Delhi zone has topped the entrance test with 355/360 marks. IIT Bombay zone candidate Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel is the female topper with 332 marks.

The result of JEE Advanced 2024 is available on the examination website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can download it using their login credentials. The institute has also released the final answer key of the test along with the result.

Additionally, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel, representing the IIT Bombay zone, has emerged as the female topper, achieving a score of 332 marks.

The IIT entrance exam was conducted on May 26, 2024, in two sessions across various centers nationwide. The answer key was released on June 2. The top 2.5 lakh JEE Main 2024 students were eligible to take the JEE Advanced. This year, the cut-off marks for JEE Advanced increased. The minimum cut-off for general category candidates in JEE Main 2024 was 93.2 percentile, compared to 90.7 in 2023 and 88.4 in 2022.

JEE Advanced result 2024: Direct link

JEE Advanced Result 2024: Steps To Download

  • Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Select the official result link.
  • Sign in using your credentials.
  • The result will be displayed on your screen.
  • Check and download the scorecards.
  • Take a printout for future use.

 

JEE Advanced Result 2024: list of top 10 toppers 

  • VED LAHOTI
  • ADITYA
  • BHOGALAPALLI SANDESH
  • RHYTHM KEDIA
  • PUTTI KUSHAL KUMAR
  • RAJDEEP MISHRA
  • DWIJA DHARMESHKUMAR PATEL
  • KODURU TEJESWAR
  • DHRUVIN HEMANT DOSHI
  • ALLADABOINA S S D B SIDHVIK SUHAS
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, who was born in Europe, came to India to follow Osho, became overnight star after hit item song, is now...

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, fire tenders at spot

Woman's lost iPhone found after 7-hour search in Kerala; viral video captures dramatic recovery

From luxurious villas to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani’s children Isha, Akash and Anant

Weather update: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall warning in these states, check forecast here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement