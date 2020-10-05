JEE Advanced Result 2020 announced, Chirag Falor bags All India Rank-1

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) declared the JEE Advanced 2020 result on Monday.This year, a total of 1,60,831 students appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 examination. Chirag Falor of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE Advanced 2020. He scored 352 marks out of 396 marks. Kanishka Mittal of IIT Roorkee zone is the top ranked female with Common Rank List (CRL) 17. She obtained 315 marks out of 396.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank': I also congratulate IIT Delhi for successfully conducting the exam and announcing the results on time. He also said that plenty of opportunities are available for students who couldn’t get their desired rank. “Students should remember that an exam cannot define them,” he added.

Candidates who qualify the JEE Advanced exam will now participate in the JoSAA counselling 2020 process for admission in all the IITs, NITs, IIITs and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). Qualified candidates will have to register for the JoSAA counselling 2020 and seat allotment of JEE Advanced 2020.

Out of total registered JEE Advanced candidates, 96 per cent attendance was recorded for the JEE Advanced exam. A total of 1,51,311 candidates wrote Paper 1 and 1,50,900 candidates appeared in Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2020 exam.