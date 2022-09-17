Search icon
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result expected soon at jeeadv.ac.in: See how to check here

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 will be declared today at the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 01:07 PM IST

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced result for Architecture Aptitude Test, will be declared today at the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced AAT 2022 was conducted on September 14. Candidates would need their roll number and date of birth or password to check the JEE Advanced AAT result 2022. As per the official website, the result will be released at 5 pm. 

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in
  • On the official website, click on the AAT 2022 result 
  • On the next window, enter the required details like JEE Advanced AAT registration number, dates of birth, and mobile phone number
  • Post submitting the details, JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result will be displayed on screen
  • Go through the same and download it
  • Take its printout for future reference.

