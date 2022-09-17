JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result expected soon at jeeadv.ac.in: See how to check here

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced result for Architecture Aptitude Test, will be declared today at the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced AAT 2022 was conducted on September 14. Candidates would need their roll number and date of birth or password to check the JEE Advanced AAT result 2022. As per the official website, the result will be released at 5 pm.
JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022: How to check
