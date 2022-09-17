JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result expected soon at jeeadv.ac.in: See how to check here

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced result for Architecture Aptitude Test, will be declared today at the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced AAT 2022 was conducted on September 14. Candidates would need their roll number and date of birth or password to check the JEE Advanced AAT result 2022. As per the official website, the result will be released at 5 pm.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

On the official website, click on the AAT 2022 result

On the next window, enter the required details like JEE Advanced AAT registration number, dates of birth, and mobile phone number

Post submitting the details, JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result will be displayed on screen

Go through the same and download it

Take its printout for future reference.

Read: AP ECET 2022 final phase seat allotment list OUT at ecet-sche.aptonline.in: How to apply here