JEE Advanced Exam Date 2021: Education Minister to announce datesheet, IIT eligibility criteria today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is most likely to announce the exam date and IIT admission eligibility at 6 pm on Thursday (January 7). The minister will address the students across the country through a webinar. The admission eligibility criteria for the students wanting to pursue a bachelors' degree in IIT will also be announced.

Earlier in the day, Pokhriyal tweeted saying: ''My dear students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM. Stay tuned!''

It is known that only through the JEE Advanced examination, admission is given in the graduate courses of 23 IITs across the country. Only those students who perform well in JEE Main get the opportunity to take JEE Advanced.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier announced the dates of JEE Main 2021 on December 16, 2020. He had also announced that from the year 2021, the JEE Mains exam will be held four times a year. These four sessions are held in February, March, April, and May. According to the released notification, the first session of the JEE Mains exam will be held between 23 February to 26 February 2021.

It is noteworthy that educational institutions across the country were shut down due to Coronavirus. Due to this, the syllabus of Central and State board examinations including CBSE has been reduced by up to 30 per cent. Also, this time, due to the restrictions placed on regular classes in classrooms and preparation institutes in schools, the preparation of candidates has been significantly affected.

Due to this reason, JEE Advanced students preparing for the exam are making a request to make concessions in the eligibility criteria prescribed for admission to the Director of IIT Delhi as well as the education Minister on various channels of social media.