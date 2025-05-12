The JEE Advanced 2025 exam will be conducted on May 18, 2025, exclusively in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, each lasting three hours.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to release the admit cards for JEE Advanced 2025 on May 12. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, starting at 10 am on the same day. To access their admit cards, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password.

The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, photograph, signature, date of birth, correspondence address, and category.

To download your JEE Advanced 2025 admit card, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Open the JEE Advanced 2025 login page.

3. Enter your mobile number, date of birth, and registration number.

4. Click to download your admit card.

5. Save and print the admit card for use on the exam day.



The admit card contains important details such as the exam center name and address, IIT zone, and centre code. Visiting your exam center in advance can also be helpful. To avoid any issues, download your admit card only from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Be cautious of third-party websites that may provide misinformation or technical problems. If you encounter any issues downloading your admit card or notice discrepancies, contact the Chairman of JEE Advanced 2025 of your respective zonal IIT for assistance.

The JEE Advanced 2025 exam will be conducted on May 18, 2025, exclusively in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, each lasting three hours. Attendance in both papers is mandatory for all candidates. Each paper will have three sections, covering Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

To enter the exam hall, candidates must bring their admit card, a valid photo ID (such as Aadhaar, Passport, or Voter ID), a pencil, and a pen. No other items are allowed inside the exam hall. It's crucial to carry the admit card, as entry won't be permitted without it under any circumstances. A valid photo ID is also mandatory for verification purposes.